Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said that Donald Trump is an “asset” to America, something Stephen Curry sarcastically agrees with … “if you remove the ‘et’” from the word.

Curry and his chief corporate partner had a lengthy conversation about where each side stands when it comes to Trump.

Full interview with Stephen Curry, touching Under Armour, Donald Trump, his own beliefs https://t.co/7E5UBrgYyB pic.twitter.com/hZOxFX5wSQ — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) February 9, 2017

The NBA’s reigning MVP says he would have to reconsider his relationship with the company if they adopted Trump’s values.

Per the Mercury News: