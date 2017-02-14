Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have happily shared the spotlight, and the Golden State Warriors continue to roll heading into the NBA All-Star break.

Curry says there was no additional pressure when KD joined the Dubs—the transition was a smooth one.

AP talked to Stephen Curry, on sharing stardom with Kevin Durant: 'We just let it happen' (from @AP) https://t.co/vTdkKHoBrJ — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 14, 2017

The reigning MVP knows there are plenty of shots and opportunities for everyone to thrive.

“I kind of went into it with a fresh perspective, just understanding what KD’s game is like and what he’s like as a person,” Curry said. “I knew some things from playing with him, on Team USA and stuff. From there, we had a certain identity to how we play. I knew that he would blend right in and bring his skill set to the table. “Didn’t want to put too much pressure on the transition,” Curry added. “We just let it happen.” “All these guys are great guys,” Durant said. “They’re easy to get along with. A lot of guys know how to just play the game. I knew if I came here, not think about myself and just play within the offense, I’d figure out how to be aggressive and score.” “At the end of the day we are about winning,” Curry said. “The spotlight will come and I’ll be able to do what I need to do on the floor and push my game to the next level regardless. That’s the mentality we both had going into this. And we’re getting better at it.”

