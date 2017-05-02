Stephen Curry says he will play the rest of the 2017 playoffs in the memory of Brody Stephens, an 8-year-old boy who died over the weekend after battling leukemia.

For the past five months, Curry and Kevin Durant have been seen wearing a black and orange “#BrodyStrong” bracelets that raised money for Brody.

Via SFGate:

“I’m glad I got to meet him, spend some time with him and hopefully bring a little bit of joy to him and his family the past few months. “We’re going to try to find a way to dedicate these playoffs to Brody and his family. We know how much the Warriors meant to them.”

After learning of Brody’s passing, Warriors coach Steve Kerr tweeted, “We love you Brody. #brodystrong”

