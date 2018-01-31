Stephen Curry says a no-trade clause “wasn’t in the cards” while negotiating his five-year, $201 million contract with the Warriors.

In a story by The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater, Curry added, “It’d be nice to have one” but doesn’t have any regrets.

In the wake of Blake, does Steph Curry regret not getting a no-trade clause from the Warriors this summer? He answers to @TheAthleticSF https://t.co/Lf2LRK9i86 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 31, 2018

So, after the Warriors’ loss in Utah on Tuesday night, The Athletic posed two quick questions to Curry: Why didn’t he get a no-trade clause this summer (despite much greater leverage than Griffin had)? And does he now regret not doing so? “Just a negotiation situation,” Curry said. “Obviously, it’d be nice to have one, but it wasn’t in the cards. For me, I don’t say I regret not getting one.” Curry said the two sides “talked about it a little bit,” but ultimately agreed against adding a no-trade clause.

