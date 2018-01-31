Stephen Curry says a no-trade clause “wasn’t in the cards” while negotiating his five-year, $201 million contract with the Warriors.

In a story by The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater, Curry added, “It’d be nice to have one” but doesn’t have any regrets.

Via HoopsHype:

So, after the Warriors’ loss in Utah on Tuesday night, The Athletic posed two quick questions to Curry: Why didn’t he get a no-trade clause this summer (despite much greater leverage than Griffin had)? And does he now regret not doing so?

“Just a negotiation situation,” Curry said. “Obviously, it’d be nice to have one, but it wasn’t in the cards. For me, I don’t say I regret not getting one.”

Curry said the two sides “talked about it a little bit,” but ultimately agreed against adding a no-trade clause.

RELATED:
Report: Warriors Denied Stephen Curry a No-Trade Clause

 
  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Steve Kerr: Warriors Played ‘Disgusting Basketball’ In Loss To Jazz

1 hour ago
NBA

Post Up: Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving Combine for 86 in Thriller

4 days ago
NBA

Draymond Green: ‘I Wasn’t Surprised At All’ Kyrie Left Cleveland

5 days ago
NBA

Stephen Curry Defends His All-Star Picks

5 days ago
NBA

NBA Reveals All-Star Game Rosters

6 days ago
lebron curry all-star draft televised
NBA

LeBron James, Stephen Curry Agree All-Star Draft Should’ve Been Televised

6 days ago