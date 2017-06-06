The defining play of the Warriors’ Game 2 win in the NBA Finals, was that of Stephen Curry shaking and baking LeBron James on his way to the hoop.

Upon closer inspection, however, it’s clear that Curry got away with a double-dribble to free himself from James.

Steph says that he felt like a “chicken with his head cut off” on the memorable possession.

Steph talks about going 1-on-1 with LeBron and shaking him for the layup https://t.co/biXSNxq3xq pic.twitter.com/8NFBVFNuYR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2017

Per Cleveland.com: