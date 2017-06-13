The Warriors clinched their second title in three years Monday night, and Stephen Curry thinks Golden State is “just getting started.”

Warriors' Stephen Curry: "We're just getting started." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 13, 2017

Curry had his health this postseason—that Kevin Durant guy helped, too—and was able to overcome a crushing defeat in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Steph saved a cigar from last year, and was finally able to enjoy it last night.

Steph Curry casually smoking a cigar on air with NBA TV pic.twitter.com/VD6bNxDgkD — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 13, 2017

