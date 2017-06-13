The Warriors clinched their second title in three years Monday night, and Stephen Curry thinks Golden State is “just getting started.”
Warriors' Stephen Curry: "We're just getting started."
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 13, 2017
Curry had his health this postseason—that Kevin Durant guy helped, too—and was able to overcome a crushing defeat in the 2016 NBA Finals.
Steph saved a cigar from last year, and was finally able to enjoy it last night.
Steph Curry casually smoking a cigar on air with NBA TV pic.twitter.com/VD6bNxDgkD
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 13, 2017
Per the SF Chronicle:
In hopes of a win last year, Curry said in an interview that he had a cigar that he planned to smoke as part of the celebration.
“After Game 7 last year, I told one of my close friends to save this for a year from now to be able to enjoy the process and journey,” Curry said.
“I’ve been waiting a whole year to smoke this. So I’m going to enjoy every last bit of this butt.”
In fact, Curry was so intent on finishing his cigar, that he walked into an interview with NBA TV, just nonchalantly puffing away.
