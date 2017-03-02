Kevin Durant is out for at least a month with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise, but Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors aren’t fazed.

Curry expects the Dubs—owners of the best record in the NBA—to finish the season strong even with their leading scorer sidelined.

Steph Curry's reaction to the Kevin Durant injury? 'We'll be fine': https://t.co/1k70US3IN2 — USA TODAY Sports NBA (@usatodaynba) March 2, 2017

There’s relief in the Bay Area that KD’s injury isn’t as severe as initially feared.

Per USA Today: