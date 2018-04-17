Stephen Curry, LeBron James Top NBA Jersey Sales For Third Straight Season

by April 17, 2018
7
lebron curry nba jersey sales

For the third year in a row, Stephen Curry and LeBron James lead the NBA in official jersey sales.

Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving round out the top-five most popular jerseys sold on NBAStore.com during the 2017-18 regular season.

2017-18 NBA MOST POPULAR JERSEYS

1. Stephen Curry, Warriors
2. LeBron James, Cavaliers
3. Kevin Durant, Warriors
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
5. Kyrie Irving, Celtics
6. Russell Westbrook, Thunder
7. Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks
8. Joel Embiid, 76ers
9. James Harden, Rockets
10. Ben Simmons, 76ers
11. Kawhi Leonard, Spurs
12. Lonzo Ball, Lakers
13. Damian Lillard, Blazers
14. Klay Thompson, Warriors
15. Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

2017-18 NBA MOST POPULAR MERCHANDISE

1. Warriors
2. Cavaliers
3. 76ers
4. Lakers
5. Celtics
6. Bucks
7. Thunder
8. Knicks
9. Bulls
10. Rockets

