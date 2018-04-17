Stephen Curry, LeBron James Top NBA Jersey Sales For Third Straight Season

For the third year in a row, Stephen Curry and LeBron James lead the NBA in official jersey sales.

Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving round out the top-five most popular jerseys sold on NBAStore.com during the 2017-18 regular season.

Steph Curry & the @Warriors top the NBA list of most popular jerseys & team merchandise, marking the third consecutive regular season Curry & the defending NBA Champions have earned top honors based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales. pic.twitter.com/teRalPrMVb — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2018

2017-18 NBA MOST POPULAR JERSEYS

1. Stephen Curry, Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Warriors

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

5. Kyrie Irving, Celtics

6. Russell Westbrook, Thunder

7. Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks

8. Joel Embiid, 76ers

9. James Harden, Rockets

10. Ben Simmons, 76ers

11. Kawhi Leonard, Spurs

12. Lonzo Ball, Lakers

13. Damian Lillard, Blazers

14. Klay Thompson, Warriors

15. Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

2017-18 NBA MOST POPULAR MERCHANDISE

1. Warriors

2. Cavaliers

3. 76ers

4. Lakers

5. Celtics

6. Bucks

7. Thunder

8. Knicks

9. Bulls

10. Rockets

