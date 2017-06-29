Stephen Curry tops the NBA’s most popular jerseys list from April through June.

Rounding out the top-five are LeBron James (No. 2), Kevin Durant (No. 3), Russell Westbrook (No. 4) and Kyrie Irving (No. 5).

Since the previous list dropped in April, Isaiah Thomas (No. 7) climbed seven spots, and Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 8) rose to his highest ranking ever.

MOST POPULAR NBA JERSEYS:

1. Stephen Curry

2. LeBron James

3. Kevin Durant

4. Russell Westbrook

5. Kyrie Irving

6. Kawhi Leonard

7. Isaiah Thomas

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

9. James Harden

10. Klay Thompson

11. Draymond Green

12. John Wall

13. Jimmy Butler

14. Damian Lillard

15. Dwyane Wade

