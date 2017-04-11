For the sixth-straight time and for the second consecutive full regular season, Stephen Curry has the NBA’s most popular jersey amongst fans, according to the NBA Store:

For the sixth consecutive time, @StephenCurry30 ranks #1 on Most Popular Jerseys at @NBASTORE list pic.twitter.com/9bxM4OTxJ7 — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2017

Curry has had the League’s highest-selling jersey since June 2015. Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has made his debut on the list and Russell Westbrook and Jimmy Butler have earned their highest rankings. Giannis Antetokounmpo has jumped from No. 14 to No. 9 in the rankings.

When it comes to franchises, the Warriors have the most popular team merchandise.

Related

Book: LeBron, CP3 and Westbrook Have ‘Disdain’ For Stephen Curry