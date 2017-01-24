Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors remain atop the NBA’s merchandising leaderboard.

Curry has the League’s most popular jersey, followed by LeBron James.

Warriors & Curry still crushing the league in merchandise, the "Greek Freak" makes debut on best selling jersey list https://t.co/pGE1T3QUGQ

The data was released Tuesday morning, and is based on NBAStore.com sales from October through December.

Per ESPN:

After Curry and James, new Warriors addition Kevin Durant was at No. 3 in jersey sales, followed by Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

The current list has [Giannis] Antetokounmpo ranked among the top 15 jerseys for the first time. The Milwaukee Bucks forward finished 14th, one spot ahead of Carmelo Anthony.

Despite their poor play and no player in the top 15, the Los Angeles Lakers were the third-best-selling team, followed by the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks.