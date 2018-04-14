Stephen Curry Progressing, to be Re-Evaluated in One Week

by April 14, 2018
25

Stephen Curry is unlikely to return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup during the first round of the playoffs–he reportedly told ESPN it was “ambitious” after warming up before Saturday’s game–but Warriors PR reports that he is progressing:

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a Grade 2 left MCL sprain on March 23 and has missed the team’s last 10 games, was examined yesterday by the team’s medical staff. The examination indicated that Stephen has made steady functional progress since the injury and, as a result, he will intensify his on-court rehabilitation in the coming days, which will include more running and lateral movement. He will be re-evaluated again in one (1) week.”

Stephen Curry was averaging 26.4 points and 6.4 assists per game before his injury.

