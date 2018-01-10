Stephen Curry thinks referees can at times be unfair when it comes to Warriors teammate Draymond Green.

Curry says refs don’t always give the fiery All-Star forward the benefit of the doubt.

Steph Curry on Draymond’s technicals and if he gets an unfair shake pic.twitter.com/ajHPGXduOR — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 8, 2018

Steph says both players and officials need to do a better job of communicating.

“I do,” Curry said after Warriors practice Monday. “He has a certain mannerism about him, a certain disposition that is different than other people, just off jump. I’ve been out on the court when you’re just looking around, like, why did he get a tech? He didn’t say anything. He didn’t do anything demonstrative. I’ve seen way worse have a blind eye turned to it.” Curry, however, said there are a lot of great officials out there who treat players fairly. He said it’s inevitable that officials will make some mistakes, just as he’ll sometimes commit turnovers. But Curry said there’s a problem when players and officials can’t express their point of views to one another. “I think the main gist of it comes from the communication, and making sure if we come to you respectfully, and want to have a dialogue, that you can reciprocate that,” Curry said. “When that is broken, then I think that’s where most of the problems stem from. Draymond has a certain point of view around his relationship around certain refs, and how he feels like he’s officiated, and how he’s dealt with on the court when it comes to communication. That all is valid.”

