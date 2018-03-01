Stephen Curry: Rockets ‘Serious, But So Are We’

Stephen Curry understands the brashness emanating from Houston, recognizing the Rockets’ growing confidence as something the Golden State Warriors experienced on their way to the 2015 NBA title.

Curry says the Dubs recognize Houston as a serious threat, but remain undaunted.

The Rockets hold a half-game lead over the defending champs for the League’s top record.

Per NBCS Bay Area:

“What are they supposed to say? If I was in the same shoes, I would say the same thing,” Curry told reporters. “We were probably saying the same stuff four years ago when we were chasing our first championship. “I would either think they were lying or be seriously concerned if they were saying anything different … there is so much time before we actually can battle it out on the court — not just with Houston, but all the other teams in the West — fighting for that conference championship. “Everybody’s gotta have that confidence—whether it’s rational or not.”

