Stephen Curry took exception to a back pick set by Spurs big man Dewayne Dedmon in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Yeah so Dewayne Dedmon clearly took a cheap shot at Stephen Curry's knee late last night. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/lljeEIR9BT — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) May 21, 2017

Curry said the play was “dirty.”

(2of2) Curry, on if Dedmon bad pick, which was not called, was dirty: "Yes, it was. No one sets screens like that."https://t.co/8BeqUta6sw — Poor Man's Commish (@poormanscommish) May 21, 2017

Both Curry and the Warriors’ coaching staff thought the screen was illegal, and were happy it didn’t result in any injury: