Stephen Curry took exception to a back pick set by Spurs big man Dewayne Dedmon in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Yeah so Dewayne Dedmon clearly took a cheap shot at Stephen Curry's knee late last night. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/lljeEIR9BT
— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) May 21, 2017
Curry said the play was “dirty.”
(2of2) Curry, on if Dedmon bad pick, which was not called, was dirty: "Yes, it was. No one sets screens like that."https://t.co/8BeqUta6sw
— Poor Man's Commish (@poormanscommish) May 21, 2017
Both Curry and the Warriors’ coaching staff thought the screen was illegal, and were happy it didn’t result in any injury:
“I know he’s not a dirty player. I’m not going to try to mess up his reputation, but I feel like that was a dirty play,” Curry responded to ESPN. “Luckily no one was hurt.”
“I thought it was an illegal screen,” Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown said to ESPN. “When it happened live, I was not sure, but when you look at the film, it was an illegal pick. Sometimes the officials make the call, and sometimes they don’t.”
A source told ESPN the league office doesn’t anticipate issuing Dedmon a penalty.
Dedmon was teammates with Curry for four games during the 2013-14 season. Curry said he doesn’t hold a grudge — he just views it as an unnecessary play.
