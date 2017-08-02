A clip of Stephen Curry perfoming his own version of the #LeBronChallenge at a wedding made the rounds on the Internet this week, and with Kyrie Irving looking on and laughing, people assumed Curry was making fun of LeBron James.

Not so, says Steph.

Steph imitated LeBron's workout video in front of Kyrie 👀(via @ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/CFgIo0FE3H — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) July 30, 2017

Curry explains that he’s obsessed with LeBron’s video, and that this was some kind of homage.

