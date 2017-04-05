Stephen Curry took part in the popular Carpool Karaoke bit on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Curry and Corden belted out a few Disney tunes (the mouthgard was an especially inspired choice.)

The NBA’s back-to-back MVP has the Warriors rolling as they head into the Playoffs.

“With the roster that we have and adding a guy like [Kevin Durant], there’s obviously going to be more of a balanced attack,” Curry said. “It’s pretty clear how that’s kind of evolved over the course of the season. My job as the point guard of this team is to balance all the talent that we have, plus at the same time staying aggressive with my own game.

“What we’ve been able to do the last two, three weeks has been a good reminder of exactly what we’re all capable of, and it’s no slight to [Durant]. When he’s back, we’re a much better team. We want him back as soon as possible. But what we’ve done in his absence, and how I’ve tried to help contribute at a high level, speaks for itself, really.”

Curry paused and laughed before adding: “I don’t know if I would win anybody over with that elevator pitch. But at the end of the day I feel very confident in what I’m able to do and I’ve been doing.”