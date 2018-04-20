Report: Stephen Curry ‘Still Not Close To Playing’

Stephen Curry is reportedly still not close to returning from a Grade-2 MCL sprain in his left knee, according to The Athletic‘s Marcus Thompson.

Curry is still “on schedule” for a return in the second round, but not on pace to return sooner, per Thompson.

According to multiple sources, Curry is still not close to playing. Despite video of him doing work on the court, which has fans salivating about his return, he isn’t in the final stages of his rehabilitation. He will be evaluated again on Friday. He is on schedule but not on pace to beat the announced timelines. The working parameters have been 4 to 6 weeks since JaVale McGee crashed into Curry’s left knee.

