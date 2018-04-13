Report: Stephen Curry Targeting Return in Second Round

by April 13, 2018
282
stephen curry second round

Stephen Curry is targeting the second round of the playoffs for his return from a Grade-2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

According to Yahoo’s Shams Charania, Curry will have his knee re-evaluated on Saturday.

Golden State star Stephen Curry expects to return from an MCL sprain during the Western Conference semifinals, if the Warriors advance that far, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Curry has a three-week evaluation scheduled for Saturday on his left knee, but is targeting the second round of the NBA playoffs for his return at some point, league sources said.

