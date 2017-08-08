The Western Conference somehow got even tougher this summer, but the really bad news for most teams according to Stephen Curry, is that the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors will be a tougher out next season.

Curry says the talent level in the West is “crazy.”

Steph Curry on Western Conference moves: 'It's going to be crazy the amount of talent up the board' #warriors https://t.co/JxQbNXNKfW pic.twitter.com/mqtIiSybVM — Daniel Brown (@mercbrownie) August 7, 2017

The two-time MVP inked a five-year, $201 million extension with the Dubs.

Per the Mercury News:

“You look around the Western Conference and it’s going to be crazy the amount of talent up the board,” Curry said Monday during a break at his SC30 Select Camp at the Ultimate Field House in Walnut Creek. “So just because we have the same team coming back, we’re going to have to go through some different challenges and answer the bell.” General Manager Bob Myers kept virtually the entire roster intact, re-signing key players such as Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and David West. “I think we got better and that’s obviously a good sign for us,” Curry said. “I sure hope we pick up where we left off. So I’m excited about getting back to work.”

Related

Stephen Curry Offered to Take Discount for Warriors=