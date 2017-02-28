Stephen Curry became the fourth player in NBA history to brick all 11 three-point attempts in a single game Monday night.

Curry’s rare inaccuracy didn’t harm the Golden State Warriors too much, as they earned a 119-108 road win against the Philadelphia Sixers.

Stephen Curry: 4th player in NBA history to go 0-for-11 from 3-point range in a game. More from @EliasSports: https://t.co/cfxdBQbmXS pic.twitter.com/KYtJp9mpUj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 28, 2017

The last time Curry was this miserable from behind the arc, he set the NBA record with 13 three-pointers made the following game.

Per the AP: