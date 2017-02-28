Stephen Curry became the fourth player in NBA history to brick all 11 three-point attempts in a single game Monday night.
Curry’s rare inaccuracy didn’t harm the Golden State Warriors too much, as they earned a 119-108 road win against the Philadelphia Sixers.
Stephen Curry: 4th player in NBA history to go 0-for-11 from 3-point range in a game.
More from @EliasSports: https://t.co/cfxdBQbmXS pic.twitter.com/KYtJp9mpUj
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 28, 2017
The last time Curry was this miserable from behind the arc, he set the NBA record with 13 three-pointers made the following game.
Per the AP:
Curry still had 19 points, making 7 of 12 2-point attempts and all five of his free-throw tries.
“I forgot to adjust to the thickness of the air,” Curry joked, adding that “it happens, but you have to find other ways to impact the game.”
“I don’t ever get down on myself,” he said. “I still have confidence the next one is going in.”
