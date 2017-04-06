Stephen Curry’s hot streak continued in Phoenix, as he lit up the Suns with a game-high 42 points Wednesday night.

With the 120-111 victory, the Golden State Warriors clinched the League’s best record for the third year in a row.

The Warriors clinched the NBA's best record for the third straight season w/ a 120-111 win over PHX.@StephenCurry30 finished with 42 & 11. pic.twitter.com/h6qLzHdHlQ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 6, 2017

This was the Dubs’ 13th consecutive win.

