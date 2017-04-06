Stephen Curry’s hot streak continued in Phoenix, as he lit up the Suns with a game-high 42 points Wednesday night.
With the 120-111 victory, the Golden State Warriors clinched the League’s best record for the third year in a row.
The Warriors clinched the NBA's best record for the third straight season w/ a 120-111 win over PHX.@StephenCurry30 finished with 42 & 11. pic.twitter.com/h6qLzHdHlQ
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 6, 2017
This was the Dubs’ 13th consecutive win.
Per the AP:
“Yeah, it’s impressive,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We have had a great run.”
Getting the top playoff seed was “a goal that we set going into the season,” Curry said, “to make sure the regular season mattered for us, to clinch that, and we did.”
With Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala resting and Durant one game away from returning from injury, the Warriors prevailed in front of a noisy crowd.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus