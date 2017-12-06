Stephen Curry will be out for at least two weeks due to a sprained right ankle, the Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday.

Injury update: Stephen Curry underwent an MRI today in Charlotte, the results of which confirmed that he suffered a sprained right ankle in last night’s game at New Orleans. The MRI indicated that the ankle is stable and structurally intact. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 5, 2017

Curry did not suffer any structural damage to the ankle when he got hurt Monday night in New Orleans.

The two-time MVP says the injury “could be worse.”

Per the SF Chronicle: