Stephen Curry will be out for at least two weeks due to a sprained right ankle, the Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday.
Injury update: Stephen Curry underwent an MRI today in Charlotte, the results of which confirmed that he suffered a sprained right ankle in last night’s game at New Orleans. The MRI indicated that the ankle is stable and structurally intact. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Curry did not suffer any structural damage to the ankle when he got hurt Monday night in New Orleans.
The two-time MVP says the injury “could be worse.”
Per the SF Chronicle:
“Hey Steph, you OK?” asked [David] West, who, at 37 and in his 15th NBA season, is a sort of fatherly figure on the Warriors.
“Yeah, I’ll be good,” Curry said, glancing up from his phone. “It’s sprained and it’s swelling pretty bad, but it could be worse.”
An MRI exam on Curry’s right ankle, which he badly rolled lunging for a steal late in Monday night’s win over the Pelicans, revealed no structural damage. Barring a faster-than-expected recovery, the two-time MVP will not return to the court until at least Dec. 19 — a stretch of five games. Three of those are on the road (Wednesday in Charlotte, Friday in Detroit, Dec. 18 against the Lakers), with the two others coming at home (Monday against Portland, Dec. 14 against Dallas).
“Just got to take it one day at a time,” Curry said, “and rely on the athletic training staff in there to get me back on the court as soon as possible.”
