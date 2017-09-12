Stephen Curry wants to match his old man, Dell, and play for 16 seasons in the NBA.

Steph Curry talked to @theobserver exclusively abt Durant's Under Armour crack; @Lavarbigballer boast ("insanity"): https://t.co/UWxe9EM53w — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) September 11, 2017

The NBA’s two-time most valuable player inked a record five-year, $201-million deal with the defending champion Golden State Warriors this summer.

Curry, 29, thinks he can maintain his current level for another eight years or so.

Per the Charlotte Observer: