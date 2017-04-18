Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals still haunts Stephen Curry, and though he’s trying not to get ahead of himself, Curry wants to get back to the championship round and “redeem” himself.

Curry says he’s watched the Warriors’ historic collapse twice since it happened last summer.

Steph and the Dubs have turned the page, and are ready to go for another title.

Per ESPN:

What bothers you most about losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals in a series that went a deciding seven games after holding a 3-1 lead? “The last six minutes of Game 7. You feel like you could go back and do a couple things differently to get your team over the hump. It’s crazy. Honestly, Kyrie [Irving] made a key [late] shot. That helped seal the deal for them, win it and have a comeback. Had that shot not gone down for them or the ball bounced a different way a possession or two before … it’s just crazy how that defining moment changes the narrative of everything. “I’ve only watched the game twice. I only think about things I could’ve done differently to help my team win, knowing I gave everything I had and obviously came up short. I want to try to redeem myself.”

