The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to 14 games Thursday night, taking down the visiting Golden State Warriors in a thrilling 92-88 victory, and Stephen Curry expects to return to Beantown in June.
Curry says it is “very, very likely” the Dubs and C’s will be doing battle in the NBA Finals.
Steph returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s game in Orlando due to a thigh contusion, and was limited to 9 points in the loss on 3-14 shooting.
Per the SF Chronicle:
“It’s very, very likely, right?” Golden State guard Stephen Curry said when asked whether he expects to return to Boston for the NBA Finals. “They’re playing the best right now in the East. … We’ll see, but I hear the weather is great here in June.”
Technically, Boston is playing the best in the NBA. It has won a league-best 14 games, all in a row, a stretch that spans almost a month.
As Curry disappeared into the visitors’ locker room after his postgame news conference Thursday, a teenage boy standing nearby in a white Celtics hoodie shouted: “See you in June!”
