The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to 14 games Thursday night, taking down the visiting Golden State Warriors in a thrilling 92-88 victory, and Stephen Curry expects to return to Beantown in June.

Curry says it is “very, very likely” the Dubs and C’s will be doing battle in the NBA Finals.

Steph returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s game in Orlando due to a thigh contusion, and was limited to 9 points in the loss on 3-14 shooting.

Per the SF Chronicle: