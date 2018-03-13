Stephen Curry Won’t Allow ‘Haters’ to Silence Him

Stephen Curry refuses to simply “shut up and dribble,” vowing to continue his sociopolitical activism.

The two-time MVP knows “haters” will come out of the woodwork, but knows that being vocal can help shine a light on important issues.

Curry acknowledges that criticism comes with advocacy, but won’t let that deter him.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area:

“There’s an understanding from my standpoint that I’m not going to please everybody,” he said. “There’s going to be people that disagree with me. People that think I should ‘shut up and dribble,’ just because I play basketball. The biggest point for me is to be comfortable, be knowledgeable about what you’re talking about, say what you believe, come from a place or respect and positivity and the rest will work itself out.”

Curry hears, and feeds off, the remaining doubters who still have difficulty acknowledging his impact not only off the court but also on it. Some of it comes from the “shut up and dribble” crowd wanting him to stay in his lane, so to speak.

“You just know it comes with the territory,” Curry said. “No matter what you do, whether you score 100 points or 2, talk about any social or political issue . . . there’s going to be ‘haters’ and people that want to try to poke holes in everything that you do or say.

“A lot of that is social-media driven. You take it with a grain of salt, but know there is power in that. Beyond that, try not to let it affect your daily life and what’s important to you, on and off the court.”