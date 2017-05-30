Kyrie Irving drilled the biggest shot in Cleveland Cavaliers franchise history in Stephen Curry’s eye, but Curry says he wouldn’t have defended Irving any differently with Game 7 of last year’s NBA Finals hanging in the balance.

“He hit an amazing shot,” Curry concedes.

The League’s reigning MVP knows he must bounce back in a big way if the Golden State Warriors are to have their revenge.

Per ESPN:

With 53 seconds remaining, Kyrie Irving nailed a tough triple with Curry’s hand draped in his face to give the Cavaliers a three-point advantage. It was the only field goal Cleveland needed to seal the deal.

But Curry has no regrets on how he defended Irving.

“You could tell that’s a shot he’s worked on,” Curry said. “I was right there. Tried not to foul. I stayed in front and contested. He just made an amazing shot. You have to give him credit. There’s nothing I’d do differently on that play.”

This season, Curry has placed a heavy emphasis on improving his ball security. During this postseason run, he’s turning the ball over 3.3 times per game, down from 4.2 turnovers per game in last year’s playoffs. Pulling off plays with a high degree of difficulty are Curry’s specialty. But finding the right balance is what he’s striving to perfect.