According to Stephen Jackson, a team of the top BIG3 players could take down an NBA squad.
Cap’n Jack is playing alongside the likes of Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Mike Bibby and Jermaine O’Neal in the new league.
Jackson, who hasn’t played in the NBA since 2014, also thinks he could contribute to the OKC Thunder’s bench, while taking a shot at Andre Roberson.
At BIG3 in Tulsa, Stephen Jackson says he could help OKC’s bench: “I won’t be like Roberson. They won’t be hack-a-Shaqin’ the small forward”
— Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) July 9, 2017
Per Bleacher Report:
When Stephen Jackson was asked Sunday if a team of the top BIG3 players could beat an NBA Summer League squad, the 14-year veteran took it a step further.
“I honestly feel that if you got the top 10 guys here, we could beat an actual NBA team,” Jackson said in a pregame press conference, via Fox Sports 1. “Not just the summer league, we’ll beat an actual NBA team.”
Kenyon Martin agreed, although BIG3 coach Gary Payton noted the players would likely need a month to get into “great, great shape.”
