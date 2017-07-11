According to Stephen Jackson, a team of the top BIG3 players could take down an NBA squad.

Cap’n Jack is playing alongside the likes of Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Mike Bibby and Jermaine O’Neal in the new league.

Jackson, who hasn’t played in the NBA since 2014, also thinks he could contribute to the OKC Thunder’s bench, while taking a shot at Andre Roberson.

At BIG3 in Tulsa, Stephen Jackson says he could help OKC’s bench: “I won’t be like Roberson. They won’t be hack-a-Shaqin’ the small forward” — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) July 9, 2017

Per Bleacher Report: