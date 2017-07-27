Stephon Marbury says “it’s a crime” that the Cleveland Cavaliers are paying Derrick Rose the veteran’s minimum next season.

In a series of tweets, Marbury blasted Cleveland for having players who “can’t chew gum and walk making more,” and proclaimed that LeBron James “should [have] stepped in” to make sure Rose was paid more.

I think it's a crime that Derrick Rose is being paid this amount of money, when you have guys that can't chew gum and walk making more. — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) July 27, 2017

WTF is going on in the NBA. I've watched guys that shouldn't be in the game let alone the money their getting. Drose is a Monster! https://t.co/I93tuBElF6 — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) July 27, 2017

Really? A MVP for that amount of money. Not even haters will agree with the price tag https://t.co/qILh14PkQt — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) July 27, 2017

I pray that's what he says but Lebron should of stepped in. Maybe he's leaving so he doesn't care but my man should be eating healthier 💰 https://t.co/dts3xsxdhu — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) July 27, 2017

