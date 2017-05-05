Now that Lonzo Ball has debuted the first Big Baller Brand basketball sneaker without the help of a major shoe company, Stephon Marbury is offering his advice.

Marbury has been independently selling his Starbury sneakers since 2006, and he says he’d love to “work together” with Big Baller Brand and provide the resources from the manufacturing side in China.

Via The Undefeated:

“We know the structure that is needed. We don’t have the capital, but with my brand we have the resources for what is needed from the manufacturing side in China. “He doesn’t have to do something with Starbury. We could work together where we can help put them into the position to speak to all the people who have that access to do what they want in China. “I’m not saying I want him to come under my umbrella and be with Starbury, but I can position them by setting them up with the people that they need to speak to in order to create their infrastructure if they want to infuse capital into themselves.”

In an exclusive announcement with SLAM on Thursday, Lonzo Ball debuted his first signature shoe, the ZO2 Prime, which comes with a $495 price tag.

