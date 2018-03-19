Report: Steve Francis Arrested For Public Intoxication

March 19, 2018
steve francis arrested public intoxication

Former Houston Rockets star Steve Francis was reportedly arrested for public intoxication on Sunday night in Burbank, CA.

According to TMZ, Francis was arrested after police were notified of an unruly patron in a hotel bar.

Francis, 41, was arrested around 11:40 PM after police were called for a disturbance between two men at a hotel in Burbank.

Law enforcement sources tell us when cops arrived, Francis was intoxicated. He was arrested for being drunk in public.

