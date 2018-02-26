Steve Kerr: ‘The Better The Knicks Are, The Better The NBA Is’

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he’s rooting for the New York Knicks to “rise and become a great team.”

Noting the franchise’s history and importance, Kerr said that the NBA is better when the Knicks are good.

From earlier: Steve Kerr wishes Kristaps Porzingis well in his rehab from ACL surgery: “He’s the future of the Knicks…. The better the Knicks are, the better the NBA is.” Adds Kevin Durant: “Hopefully he gets back soon, moves past this and continues to have a great career.” pic.twitter.com/jRImlzVAvQ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 26, 2018

“I personally want the Knicks to do well. I think the Knicks are so important to this league. “It’s such a great brand. It’s such a great city for basketball. The better the Knicks are, the better the NBA is. “I want the Knicks to rise and become a great team.”

