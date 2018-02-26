Steve Kerr: ‘The Better The Knicks Are, The Better The NBA Is’

by February 26, 2018
870
steve kerr knicks porzingis

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he’s rooting for the New York Knicks to “rise and become a great team.”

Noting the franchise’s history and importance, Kerr said that the NBA is better when the Knicks are good.

“I personally want the Knicks to do well. I think the Knicks are so important to this league.

“It’s such a great brand. It’s such a great city for basketball. The better the Knicks are, the better the NBA is.

“I want the Knicks to rise and become a great team.”

