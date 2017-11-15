The Celtics are the “team of the future” in the Eastern Conference, according to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Steve Kerr on the Celtics, who he calls "the team of the future" in the East pic.twitter.com/tGCoVbypWB
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2017
Kerr says the C’s have the right mix of talent, youth and coaching to dominate their conference for years to come.
Boston reeled off its 13th win in a row Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
Per ESPN:
“It sure looks like Boston is the team of the future in the East, with the assets that they still have and their young talent and their coaching, and Kyrie [Irving] is amazing,” Kerr said after practice Tuesday. “That looks like a team that is going to be at the top of the East for a long time to come. Whether their time is now or the future, that’s to be determined, but they sure look like they want it to be right now.”
Kerr raved about how well the Celtics have incorporated new players and young players while not missing a beat on their development curve.
“They’re really sound, and they’re motivated,” he said. “It’s a team that’s been on the rise the last couple of years. They lost in the conference finals. They want to win a championship, and it looks like it. Even without Gordon Hayward and that awful injury, Boston is just crushing people. So, it’s going to be really fun to go against them on Thursday. We know how tough it’s going to be.”
