The Celtics are the “team of the future” in the Eastern Conference, according to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr on the Celtics, who he calls "the team of the future" in the East pic.twitter.com/tGCoVbypWB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2017

Kerr says the C’s have the right mix of talent, youth and coaching to dominate their conference for years to come.

Boston reeled off its 13th win in a row Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

Per ESPN: