Steve Kerr Comments On Gun Violence After Florida School Shooting

by February 15, 2018

After the tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, which killed at least 17 and wounded several others, Warriors coach Steve Kerr discussed the issue of gun violence with reporters, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Nothing has been done. It doesn’t seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools. It doesn’t matter that people are being shot at a concert, in a movie theater. It’s not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, people that are running this country, to actually do anything. That’s demoralizing.

But we can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people’s lives and not just bow down to the NRA because they’ve financed their campaign for them. So, hopefully we’ll find enough people, first of all, to vote good people in, but hopefully we can find enough people with courage to help our citizens remain safe and focus on the real safety issues. Not building some stupid wall for billions of dollars that has nothing to do with our safety, but actually protecting us from what truly is dangerous, which is maniacs with semi-automatic weapons just slaughtering our children. It’s disgusting.

Kerr also spoke on gun violence following the shooting at a Baptist church in Texas back in November.

