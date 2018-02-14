Steve Kerr Comments On Reaction To Allowing Players To Coach

After allowing his players to coach during a 129-83 rout of the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, Warriors’ Steve Kerr received a good amount of feedback.

He did not believe the decision was a big deal, and responded to those who did during an appearance on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco on Tuesday:

I’ve been quickly reminded today of what an insane world we live in, and how everything now is just a story and constantly judged and picked apart…it’s the world we live in so everyone is going to debate it, and whether it’s a controversy or not it has to become one, I guess. We have a veteran team. You turn over the timeout huddles to the players so that they can discuss strategy on their own, I don’t think its earth-shattering news.

Though the unconventional move was labeled disrespectful by some, Kerr did not rule out doing it again:

I don’t think it’s something we would do often, but I think it’s a good exercise.It’s a nine-month season…This is every single day for seven, eight, nine months depending on how your team does. And so everything gets pretty monotonous. I think you’ve got to do your best in the NBA to keep things light and loose and occasionally throw the team a curveball. So I can see doing it again one time, a couple times. We’ll see.

RELATED

Tyronn Lue Wouldn’t Let Cavs Players Coach Themselves