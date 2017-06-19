Steve Kerr’s wife pointed out to him that he’d forgotten to honor Stephen Curry during his speech at the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade last week.
Kerr says he was mortified, and quickly apologized to the reigning, two-time NBA MVP.
Dubs fans had a fit on Twitter, but Curry laughed off the gaffe.
Per the Mercury News:
“Oh my God. I’m such an idiot,” Kerr said he told himself. “I blew it. I completely spaced.”
Kerr got up and walked over to his point guard and apologized.
“Steph, I’m so embarrassed,” Kerr told him. “I forgot to talk about you. You’re not that important to the team anyway.”
Kerr initially said he wasn’t going to shout out each player. Halfway through his speech, he changed his mind and went player for player. From the end of the bench to the superstars. But he stopped at [Kevin] Durant.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus