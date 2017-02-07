The NBA handed Steve Kerr a $25,000 fine Monday, after he lost it during an expletive-laden tirade against referee Bill Spooner during the Warriors’ overtime loss Saturday night in Sacramento.

Kerr says he deserved the financial hit.

Kerr was booted out of the game, and later apologized to Spooner for his outburst.

Per the AP: