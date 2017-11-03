The Warriors may have gotten off to a rocky start, but Klay Thompson is playing some of the best ball of his career.

After the Warriors’ 112-92 comeback win in San Antonio on Thursday, Steve Kerr said that Klay is playing at his “absolute peak” (starting at 1:48):

“Klay is at his absolute peak for us now. “It’s not just the shooting. The shooting is a byproduct of other stuff. He’s defending, he’s boxing out, he’s taking care of the ball, he’s making good decisions. “Klay’s been fantastic all season.”

Thompson’s shooting a blistering 53 percent (46.4 percent from three), while impacting both ends of the court.

He dropped 27 points on 11-17 shooting against the Spurs, and even blocked one of LaMarcus Aldridge’s dunk attempts in the fourth quarter.

