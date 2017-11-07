Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacted to the latest mass shooting in the U.S. with disbelief, and directed his anger at lawmakers and the National Rifle Association.

Gun control in America, according to Kerr, boils down to being a safety issue.

Steve Kerr calls gun control a safety issue, references article he read comparing it to automobiles decades back pic.twitter.com/HPco7phuhh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 7, 2017

A deranged gunman mowed down 26 people at a small Baptist church in rural Texas on Sunday, and Kerr is disgusted by the lack of political will and action to address this ongoing crisis.

Steve Kerr's full quote today on gun control pic.twitter.com/90SxEGRK3H — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 7, 2017

Per the SF Chronicle:

“To solve it, I think we almost have to look at it like a public health issue,” Kerr said before Golden State’s game against Miami at Oracle Arena. “Too often, we get caught up in political rhetoric, 2nd amendment rights, NRA stuff. We have to look at this as it having nothing to do with partisanship, political parties. It’s got to be a public safety issue, a public health issue.” Gun violence is a deeply personal issue to Kerr, whose father was assassinated in 1984 by two gunmen outside his office in Beirut. He has addressed the topic repeatedly, including after last month’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. “Doesn’t seem like it would be that far of a stretch, but for whatever reason, we’re paralyzed and unable to do anything to protect our citizens,” Kerr said. “It’s disgusting and it’s a shame.”

Related

Steve Kerr on Gun Control: ‘Our Government is Insane’