Steve Kerr Lets Warriors Players Coach vs Suns

Andre Iguodala, David West and Draymond Green took over coaching duties Monday night from Steve Kerr.

Fully-empowered by their head coach, the Golden State Warriors went on to rout the visiting Phoenix Suns 129-83.

Kerr says the Dubs had grown “tired” of his voice as they seek a third NBA championship in four years.

Per the SF Chronicle:

After the game, Kerr told Phoenix interim head coach Jay Triano that he intended no disrespect by letting his players lead huddles. A month spent watching his players have a tough time concentrating had made Kerr figure it was time to let someone else give orders.

“They’re tired of my voice,” Kerr said. “I’m tired of my voice. It’s been a long haul these last few years. I wasn’t reaching them, and we just figured it was probably a good night to pull a trick out of the hat and do something different.”

After Saturday’s win over San Antonio, Kerr told his players that he would let them run the timeouts against Phoenix. Iguodala led shootaround Monday morning, and center JaVale McGee ran the video session.