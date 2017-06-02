Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could be back on the sidelines Sunday night in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Mike Brown has filled in admirably for Kerr, who continues to battle complications stemming from back surgery almost two years ago.

Adding to @ramonashelburne, source close to Kerr said, "He may coach Sunday. He's feeling better." https://t.co/gxcm2uT4Yl — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 2, 2017

Kerr is apparently feeling well enough to get back to work for Golden State, which crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in the series-opener.

Per ESPN: