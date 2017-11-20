Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday that it’d be great if they stopped covering the nauseating feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and LaVar Ball.

Kerr says both guys must be thrilled with the media attention they’ve received.

Steve Kerr on the Trump, LaVar stuff: "Two people seeking attention…It'd be nice if you stopped covering both of them." pic.twitter.com/qwfL7I8sFr — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 19, 2017

Trump lashed out at Ball after he felt he didn’t get enough credit for helping get his son LiAngelo and two UCLA teammates out of legal trouble in China.

LaVar Ball responds to Trump’s tweets in phone call with ABC pic.twitter.com/LJVwWiVJr6 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 20, 2017

