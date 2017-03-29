Steve Kerr, the reigning Coach of the Year, says Mike D’Antoni deserves the award this season.
D’Antoni and MVP front-runner James Harden have led the Houston Rockets to a stunning turnaround from last year’s disappointing campaign.
Steve Kerr’s pick for Coach of the Year?
Kerr says Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra also deserves consideration for the honor.
“I think the fit with the roster and Mike’s philosophy has been perfect,” said Kerr, who was D’Antoni’s general manager in Phoenix. “What he’s so good at is really giving his players confidence and belief. They’re obviously having an amazing year. My guess is that he’ll get the trophy. He’s earned it.”
With the Rockets, he has found an ideal fit. A Houston team the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas gave an over-under of 41.5 wins sits third in the Western Conference at 51-22. Thrust into a playmaker role, James Harden has emerged as an MVP front-runner. Clint Capela is thriving as the starting center. Entering Tuesday’s game against Golden State, the Rockets’ 1,070 three-pointers are eight shy of breaking the NBA single-season record the Warriors set last season.
“There’s probably a couple other guys in the conversation” for Coach of the Year, said Kerr, who won the award last year. Miami’s Erik “Spoelstra has done an amazing job, (San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich) — you could just give it to Pop any year — but I think Mike has been brilliant, when you look at where the team is now compared to where they were projected.”
