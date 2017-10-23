Stephen Curry was booted out of Saturday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, after screaming at referee Scott Wall and throwing his mouthpiece in disgust.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr attempted to make light of Curry’s outburst, and a potential suspension from the NBA.

Steve Kerr sarcastically on Curry's mouth guard throw: "Should be suspended 10 games…endangered thousands of people." pic.twitter.com/ncKEh9jAoD — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 22, 2017

Steph says the mouthpiece wasn’t thrown at the official.

Stephen Curry tells ESPN: “I didn’t throw my mouthpiece at the ref. I got better aim than that. I threw it out of frustration.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 22, 2017

Per the SF Chronicle: