Stephen Curry was booted out of Saturday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, after screaming at referee Scott Wall and throwing his mouthpiece in disgust.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr attempted to make light of Curry’s outburst, and a potential suspension from the NBA.
Steve Kerr sarcastically on Curry's mouth guard throw: "Should be suspended 10 games…endangered thousands of people." pic.twitter.com/ncKEh9jAoD
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 22, 2017
Steph says the mouthpiece wasn’t thrown at the official.
Stephen Curry tells ESPN: “I didn’t throw my mouthpiece at the ref. I got better aim than that. I threw it out of frustration.”
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 22, 2017
Per the SF Chronicle:
Kevin Durant, jawing at referees in Curry’s defense, also was kicked out. As they sauntered toward the visitors’ locker room, a sellout FedEx Forum crowd of 17,794 rained down boos. Durant, flanked by a team security guard, turned toward a group of fans and pointed to his ring finger.
“Man, it’s part of the game,” Durant said of reminding those Memphis supporters about Golden State’s recent NBA title. “It’s fun. They’re heckling us, calling us names. It’s all in good fun. It’s nothing personal, nothing serious.”
What most concerns head coach Kerr is that the joy that typically perpetuates Golden State’s locker room isn’t so common these days. Before the Warriors can return to their winning ways, they must recapture the fun that drives them.
“I’m not doing a great job of putting together combinations, finding the right ways to get guys going, to get some joy and laughter in here,” Kerr said. “It’s just one of those rough patches. Hopefully we can climb our way out of it. I’m sure we will.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus