Steve Kerr: NBA Officiating Harder Than Ever

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says officiating an NBA game is a much trickier endeavor than ever before.

Kerr argues that players—outside shooters especially—are “taking more and more liberties.”

Steve Kerr had some interesting comments pregame on how NBA officiating has changed over the years: pic.twitter.com/qc0QnIuZrQ — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 27, 2018

Kerr says players are understandably “trying to fool the refs.”

