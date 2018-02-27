Steve Kerr: NBA Officiating Harder Than Ever

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says officiating an NBA game is a much trickier endeavor than ever before.
Kerr argues that players—outside shooters especially—are “taking more and more liberties.”
Steve Kerr had some interesting comments pregame on how NBA officiating has changed over the years: pic.twitter.com/qc0QnIuZrQ
— Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 27, 2018
Kerr says players are understandably “trying to fool the refs.”
Per Newsday:
“It has changed a lot. Twenty years ago, you were allowed to literally smack the shooter on the hand, and if it was after the release, it didn’t matter,” Kerr said before Monday night’s game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. “You could run into the guy. You had Reggie Miller kicking people, the refs didn’t know who was fouling whom. Now there’s a huge emphasis on protecting shooters to the point where last year in the playoffs, it felt like it was almost a joke. Ten fouls on three-point shots a game, where one guy is grabbing the other guy’s arm and flailing and flopping.”
Kerr went on to say, however, that it’s never been this hard to be an official because shooters are taking more and more liberties. “I think what happens in this league is the players test the boundaries every single night and try to fool the refs,” he said. “And why not? They’re trying to win.”