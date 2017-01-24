The NBA gave its players All-Star voting rights this year, and Steve Kerr is unhappy with how they supposedly “made a mockery” of the process.
More than 100 players didn’t bother to cast their ballots, and some guys who haven’t seen a second of action this season—Ben Simmons and Mo Williams, to name a few—received votes to start in the big game next month.
Kerr cast his ballot for reserves and is likely to coach the Western Conference squad.
Per the Mercury News:
“I am very disappointed in the players,” Kerr said.
“They asked for the vote and a lot of them just made a mockery of it…I saw the list. I saw all the guys who got votes. Were you allowed to vote for yourself? I don’t know. Were guys voting for themselves? There were 50 guys on there that had no business getting votes. But a lot of guys wrote in their buddies for the presidential campaign. So maybe that was their own way of making a statement. But I think if you give the players a vote, they should take it serious.”
