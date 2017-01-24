The NBA gave its players All-Star voting rights this year, and Steve Kerr is unhappy with how they supposedly “made a mockery” of the process.

More than 100 players didn’t bother to cast their ballots, and some guys who haven’t seen a second of action this season—Ben Simmons and Mo Williams, to name a few—received votes to start in the big game next month.

Steve Kerr is "disappointed" that NBA players "made a mockery" of the All-Star voting process. Full comments https://t.co/L8muhU1PB5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 23, 2017

Kerr cast his ballot for reserves and is likely to coach the Western Conference squad.

