Steve Kerr: Players Who Don’t Get Drafted Should Be Allowed To Return To School

by March 06, 2018
138

Under current NCAA rules, basketball players who sign with an agent and leave college are not welcomed back should they go unpicked in the NBA Draft.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr questioned this regulation on Monday, per ESPN:

“One of the things the NCAA needs to look at is, if a kid signs with an agent and he doesn’t get drafted, welcome him back,” Kerr said. “Why not? What’s the harm? We talk about amateurism and all this stuff, but if you’re truly trying to do what’s right for the kid, and the kid declares for the draft and doesn’t get drafted, you know what? Welcome him back. Do something good for the kids.”

Kerr stressed the need to develop “the right system” that focuses on what’s best for the athlete:

“Don’t keep this ruse going,” Kerr told reporters Monday. “We all know what’s going on. Let’s do what’s best for the kid and give them some options, and work together between the NBA and NCAA to find the right system. I think it’s entirely doable if you people just open their eyes.”

