Stephen Curry has been “phenomenal” this postseason, and according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the reigning MVP appears to be “fresher, faster, stronger” than he was in last year’s NBA Finals clash with the Cavs.

Curry had nagging injuries throughout the 2016 Playoffs, and they caught up to him in the seven-game war with Cleveland.

'To me, he looks fresher, faster, stronger than he did a year ago.'#Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 29, 2017

Steph is currently averaging 28.6 points, on 43 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 50 percent from the field for Golden State (which is 12-0 so far this postseason.)

Per ESPN: