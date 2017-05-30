Stephen Curry has been “phenomenal” this postseason, and according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the reigning MVP appears to be “fresher, faster, stronger” than he was in last year’s NBA Finals clash with the Cavs.
Curry had nagging injuries throughout the 2016 Playoffs, and they caught up to him in the seven-game war with Cleveland.
'To me, he looks fresher, faster, stronger than he did a year ago.'#Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry.
Steph is currently averaging 28.6 points, on 43 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 50 percent from the field for Golden State (which is 12-0 so far this postseason.)
“Just having an opportunity to rise to the occasion knowing this is when things matter most,” he said. “But I’ve been playing pretty solid all year. Whether people notice it or not, want to talk about it or not, or praise it or not, it doesn’t really matter. Now in the bright lights is when you got to continue to do it, and that’s what I’m trying to do. Hopefully for the next three weeks I can sustain it.”
Curry may have been an afterthought for MVP consideration during the regular season, behind Russell Westbrook and James Harden, but he’s reintroducing himself to the world.
“You look at those guys [James Harden and Russell Westbrook], numbers-wise, they had separated themselves just on sheer numbers and stats and the wow factor of what they’re doing, and they deserve that attention because they all had amazing seasons,” Curry said. “So, it obviously helps me to say that having won a couple times, but at the end of the day, I don’t need that kind of validation to know what my role is on the team, and how I can help my team win, and being in a situation where we’re playing for championships now, so that’s the biggest thing.”
