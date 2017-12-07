Steve Kerr thinks Stephen Curry being out for a couple of weeks due to a sprained right ankle is a “good thing” for the Golden State Warriors.

Kerr: Stephen Curry injury 'a good thing for our team' https://t.co/7U6zhaIaHV — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) December 6, 2017

Kerr says the defending champs can benefit from being forced to learn how to play without the two-time MVP.

Kevin Durant led the defending NBA champs past the Charlotte Hornets 101-87 Wednesday night by notching his first triple-double of the season.

Per the AP: